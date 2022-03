Nancy Takacs, Helper City’s inaugural Poet Laureate, is inviting the community to a poetry reading and book launch for her newest book “Dearest Water.”

This is a collection of poetry written by Takacs, taking the reader on a journey of emotions and locations. The poetry reading will take place on March 18 at K2 Gallery, located at 76 South Main in Helper.

This event is sponsored by Helper City, K2 Gallery and Peczuh Printing.