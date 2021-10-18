Poetry Reading Hosted at K2 Gallery

Poetry lovers gathered at K2 Gallery on Helper’s Historic Main Street on Oct. 8 to enjoy a free poetry reading. This event was hosted by Helper poet laureate Nancy Takacs and was part of the Utah Humanities statewide book festival.

Takacs stated that about 20 people were in attendance to hear Star Coulbrooke and Shanan Ballam read. Both presenters are published poets with many accomplishments under their belts. While Coulbrooke is the former poet laureate of Logan, Ballam is the current one, and they are both published writers.

“It was a fabulous event at the K2 Gallery in Helper,” shared Takacs. “[It is] nice to meld poetry and art.”

This gala reading by the two poet laureates was sponsored by Anne Jespersen, The Helper Project and the Utah Humanities as well as Peczuh Printing.