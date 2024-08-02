Police Chase Results in Fatal Accident in Emery County

Initial reports have been released regarding a driver that fled a traffic stop and fatally injured two in Emery County.

According to a Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) sergeant, a member of the UHP witnessed a vehicle that was traveling at a high rate of speed going eastbound on I-70 close to mile marker 160. The UHP member attempted a traffic stop, though the driver did not comply.

It was stated that a Sheriff’s Deputy from Emery County was alerted and joined the UHP in the chase. Allegedly, the officials were near the fleeing car as it went around traffic, lost control, and rolled.

Upon rolling, officials state that the two occupants were ejected and, according to UHP, the driver and passenger did not survive the crash.

