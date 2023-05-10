Police Incident Results in School Lockdowns

An incident between law enforcement and an at-large suspect resulted in the lockdown of local schools on Wednesday morning. The Price City Police Department announced around 11 a.m. that there was a large police presence in the area of 100 East Covecrest.

“Please avoid the area,” Price City Police shared in a Facebook post. “Everyone is encouraged to shelter in place in that immediate area.”

Early reports indicate that authorities are searching for a suspect, but Price City Police announced that official updates will be made available as soon as possible.

In response to the incident, several local schools initiated lockdown procedures for the safety of their students. USU Eastern initiated a lockdown while Pinnacle Canyon Academy assured parents that children are safe.

Carbon School District implemented lockdown for Carbon High, Mont Harmon Middle School, Castle Valley Center, Creekview and Castle Heights. The schools will continue to operate as normal with the exception of people entering or leaving the building.

