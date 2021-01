Price City Police Department Press Release

We are relieved to announce the baby, mother, and vehicle have all been located as of 8:30 p.m. The baby appears to be healthy and the mother is in custody.

We would like to thank all of the agencies, citizens, and news organizations who assisted with locating the child.

A press release will be released tomorrow, January 15, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. No further information will be released until that time.