Policies and Certifications Discussed By Emery School Board

By Julie Johansen

During the work session of Emery School Board meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 11, Superintendent Jim Shank reviewed state required policies that the district committees had reviewed the past month. The 2024 legislature created 12 new policies, 78 with substantial changes and 65 with only minor changes. Supt. Shank asked for the board members desire and feelings on these policies.

He also spoke to the board about the importance of understanding the constitutional amendment about income tax that could affect educational funding. The leaders of the state board have voted for the changes as long as educational funding is not affected.

The regular meeting of the board began with Vice President Tracey Johnson conducting. The first presentation was made by Trent Huntsman from Westland Construction. Construction on Phase 3 has begun with footers poured for the outside of the 24,000 square foot building that extends from the east end of the new building along side of the auditorium at Emery High School. The paving of the main parking lot is scheduled for September 23.

The soccer field will be put to grade this fall and planted in the spring. Landscaping is beginning on the front of the new building and trees, bushes, rocks and sod should be in before October 1. The brick mason are scheduled to begin in about four weeks.

The consent agenda was then approved by the board, which includes the following new hires in the district: Kassidy Alvarado – aide at Bookcliff Elementary, Taylor Burns – lunch worker Bookcliff Elementary, Megan Allan – aide Ferron Elementary, Carlie Bennett – aide Ferron Elementary, Tresa Skinner – aide Emery High, Derek Justice – aide Emery High, Bryan Meadows – Girls Basketball Coach Green River High, Devan Meadows – Boys Basketball Coach for middle school in Green River, Kambree Patton – Green River Volleyball Coach.

The GCFC Policy’s, discussed by Supt. Shank, first reading was approved and will be shared with leadership and be voted for final approval at October’s meeting.

Yvonne Jensen, District Administrator, then presented a list of LEA Specific Educator licenses to the board which also included the progress being made on complete certification requirements. Her comments were that most are working and reaching their goals. There are some who haven’t moved at all, but a yearly interview is conducted.

The first reading of the changes in the Health Insurance Wavier also received approval by the board. The board’s meeting schedule calendar was approved with all meetings on the second Wednesday of the month except for the budget meeting in June and the starting of school in August, which will be arranged later.

Jarett Gilbert, Principal of San Rafael Middle School, welcomed the board and reported that the school’s focus for last year was literacy and is proving to be successful, with everyone becoming a literacy teacher. Their weekly grade check in citizenship is motivating students to be more self-responsible. Mental health is a struggle for both staff and students at his school, but staff is trying to know each student individually and they are contracting with U of U for extra counseling. State safety plans are difficult for staff, though necessary.

Supt. Shank reported that state safety emergency response training has been completed. Strategic Planning is coming under focus, with Emery’s Portrait of a Graduate looking at benchmarks, outcomes, partnerships, and applications.

He also spoke about the McKinney-Vento Students. He stated that there are a large number of students who qualify for status. When students are homeless, learning is impacted and being aware is necessary to help them. Business Administrator Jackie Allred announced that the financial audit was complete.

Doug Johnson complimented the schools on their 9-11 remembrance assemblies and board members were also impressed by Emery High’s Open House on Sept. 9.