Polito’s General Contracting Welcomed with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

On Friday, Sept. 6, the community was invited to the Carbon County Administration Building to celebrate yet another business with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Hosted by the Carbon County Chamber of Commerce (CCCC) at 2 p.m., the business being recognized was Polito’s General Contracting. CJ McManus of the CCCC stated that he was pleased to introduce Polito, who was a lifelong friend.

Polito stated that his contracting business is something that he recently started up and he basically does residential renovations. Polito has been working with Sun Somewhere Real Estate on fixing up local homesteads.

“This was a great day! Praise the Lord for the life he’s blessed us with. Thank you to Sun Somewhere Real Estate Station LLC., Big Boy Properties and everyone who has supported my business,” Polito shared. “And thank you as well to the Carbon County Chamber of Commerce.”

Polito’s General Contracting can be followed on Facebook or contacted at unclechris8888@gmail.com.