Positions Open for Price City Library Board

By Madalyn Johnson

The Price City Library Board has multiple positions open for board members. Applications can be completed in the form of letters of interest submitted to the Price City Human Resource Department. All positions are voluntary.

The board functions as an advisory board, meeting on the second Monday of each month to discuss the interests of the Price City Library and to develop community outreach plans and library programs. Members of the community aged 16+ are eligible. A board member’s term consists of three years of service.

After being closed for several months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the library is now open and excited to welcome new visitors. In addition to the resumed circulation of books and other materials, the story time and toddler time programs are back and receiving new participants.

In another exciting development, the library proudly opened an accessibility ramp in early April. Using funding obtained through grants, the ramp was built to provide greater access to the lower level of the library, which now houses the children’s area.

These developments have all been overseen and assisted by the library board. Community members who are interested in participating in such developments and making a positive change within the community and the library are encouraged to apply for a position.