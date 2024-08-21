Positivity is a Virtue for the Pinnacle Baseball Team

The Pinnacle High School Baseball team will have Ray Jones as their coach for the third year. He will be assisted by Jim Miller. Coach Jones describes his coaching style as a “Players Coach.” He relates with his athletes, but will demand their best.

The team will be led by it’s captains Kaydence Romero, Brody Howell and Joey Howell. Some others that will be making their return to the diamond are Riley Davis, Dominick Vigil, Dominick Huitt and Bryson Shumway. “They all bring experience and energy”, said Coach Jones.

When asked which teams will be challenging to play this year, coach said him and his team take every game as a challenge. During the offseason, the team worked on fielding and their attention to detail on the ball field.

Asking about his expectation for his team, Coach Jones replied, “we will grow in maturity, resilience and keeping a positive attitude.” Finishing up the questionnaire, coach spoke on the values he will be teaching this season. “Consistency and effort are the keys to success. Positivity is a virtue.”