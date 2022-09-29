Prehistoric Museum Announces Access Program for Low-Income Families

The Utah State University Eastern Prehistoric Museum announced on Tuesday that it has joined Museums for All, a signature access program from the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS), administered by the Association of Children’s Museums (ACM), to encourage people of all backgrounds to visit museums regularly and build lifelong museum-going habits.

The program supports those receiving food assistance (SNAP) benefits visiting the Prehistoric Museum with free admission for up to four people. Museums for All is part of the Prehistoric Museum’s broad commitment to seek out, include and welcome all audiences.

Museums for All helps expand access to museums and also raise public awareness about how museums in the U.S. are reaching their entire communities. More than 850 institutions participate in the initiative, including art museums, children’s museums, science centers, botanical gardens, zoos, history museums and more. Participating museums are located nationwide, representing all 50 states, the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Learn more about the program at https://museums4all.org/.

The Prehistoric Museum is open Sunday through Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.