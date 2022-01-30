Prehistoric Museum Announces Extended Weekend, Evening Hours

Press Release

Do you love dinosaurs, rock art and science in general but have limited free time to explore these interests during the work week? The Utah State University Eastern Prehistoric Museum is thrilled to announce new extended hours designed to provide greater access to our community and traveling visitors.

Building on our move to Thursday evening hours in June 2021, the museum is now open seven days per week and evenings until 7 p.m. three days per week. Starting in February, the museum will remain open to the public until 7 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and on Sundays between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. So, come on out to downtown Price and enjoy the museum before or after a great meal at one of our neighboring restaurants.

The Prehistoric Museum is located at 155 East Main Street, Price, Utah. The museum features fossils and artifacts from Utah. General admission rates apply. The museum is now open to the public during the following hours:

Monday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tuesday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Wednesday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Thursday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Friday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Sunday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Admission

Adults (13 and older): $6

Seniors (65 and older): $5

Children (2-12): $3

Children under 2: Free

USU Students: Free

USU Faculty, Staff & Students with current ID): Free

Museum Members (with current membership): Free