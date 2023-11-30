Prehistoric Museum Announces Free Admission for All Enrolled Tribal Members

Prehistoric Museum Press Release

As Native American Heritage Month comes to a close, the Prehistoric Museum is pleased to announce free admission for all enrolled tribal members of any federally-recognized tribe. This initiative will help reduce barriers to indigenous engagement with the museum’s exhibits, which highlight the archaeology of the native cultures of eastern Utah. This small gesture aims to honor the descendent communities of those cultures and helps highlight the Native American heritage underlying our museum, our communities and our landscape year round.

This new initiative expands on the free admission the museum currently grants to Utah State University students as well faculty and staff and all Carbon and Emery county high school and middle school students. You can also gain free admittance through the Museums4All program if your household qualifies for assistance or by becoming a museum member with rates starting at $25.

USU Land Acknowledgement

As a land-grant institution, Utah State University campuses and centers reside and operate on the territories of the eight tribes of Utah, who have been living, working, and residing on this land from time immemorial. These tribes are the Confederated Tribes of the Goshute Indians, Navajo Nation, Ute Indian Tribe, Northwestern Band of Shoshone, Paiute Indian Tribe of Utah, San Juan Southern Paiute, Skull Valley Band of Goshute and White Mesa Band of the Ute Mountain Ute. We acknowledge these lands carry the stories of these Nations and their struggles for survival and identity. We recognize Elders past and present as peoples who have cared for, and continue to care for, the land. In offering this land acknowledgment, we affirm Indigenous self-governance history, experiences and resiliency of the Native people who are still here today.

USU Eastern Land Acknowledgement

We acknowledge Utah State University Eastern resides on the traditional and ancestral homeland of the Ute Indian Tribe. We recognize the enduring relationship that exists between the three bands of Utes that comprise the Ute Indian Tribe: the Whiteriver, Uncompahgre and Uintah. We respect the sovereign relationship with the Ute Tribe and affirm the commitment to a partnership with the Ute Indian Tribe and their community through research, education, and community outreach activities. In offering this land acknowledgment, we affirm Indigenous sovereignty, history and experiences.