Prepare Your Taste Buds for Deliciousness at the 2021 Greek Festival Express

Father Seraphim, President Priest of the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church in Price, recently spoke about the change to this year’s well-loved and annual Greek Festival.

He explained that they had to make a decision early in the year regarding the festival and COVID-19 was still ever-changing. With this in mind, they made a plan based on not knowing what would come later on and decided to be conservative.

“Basically, our festival is going to be all about the food,” Father Seraphim stated.

The food will be “to go” and will involve a platter system where there is a choice of a main dish and the rest of the plate is fixed. There are three entrees to choose from, including a gyro (which will also be sold a la carte), the souvlaki, which are pork shish-ka-bobs, and Greek chicken.

The rest of the plate will be comprised of four side dishes, which are Greek rice pilaf, two dolmathes, one tiropita and fasolia. Father Seraphim said they made this plan in order to be in compliance with whatever decisions were made.

There will also be a drawing with great, exciting prizes. Tickets for the drawing are $2 each and the winning tickets will be chosen on July 10. Winners need not be present and tickets will be available at the festival.

The Greek Festival Express will take place on July 9 and 10 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The dinners are $20 per platter, gyros a la carte are $6 each and there are also options for Greek pastries, boxed to go.