Prepared, Not Scared

A free Emergency Preparedness will be held Saturday, April 15, at the LDS Stake Center (935 East Main Street in Wellington) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

An emergency can opener will be given to each participant, while supplies last. Participants will also be able to make shortening candles and will be entered in a drawing.

At 11 a.m., there will be a Dutch oven cook-off with first, second and third place prizes. All entries need to be at the church by 10:45 a.m. All are welcome to compete.

Classes will be as follows:

9 a.m. – Spiritually Prepared

9:30 a.m. – Sustainable Living: Solar panels, rain catching, growing food. Reduce, Reuse, Recycle.

10 a.m. – Home Survival: What do you have in your home that could save your family?

10:30 a.m. – Easy and inexpensive ways to heat and cook in a power outage in winter.

11 a.m. – Amateur Radio, 74-hour kits

11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Dutch oven lunch (free)

1 p.m. – Prepared for Your Response: Learn about your natural response and be prepared for the responses of others.

1:30 p.m. – Create Your Own Pharmacy – Salves, tinctures, and teas using herbs and plants found in your own backyard.

Booths: USUE – Children in an Emergency, How to Bolster Your Preps with a Living Food Storage System, Tent Living, Lanterns and Stoves, Container Gardening, Earthquake Preps for Home and Food Storage, Portable Document Storage Ideas, Emergency Prep Documents in Spanish, Food Storage Starters, Emergency Sanitation – What to do with Human Waste in an Emergency, and Assemble a Medical Kit.