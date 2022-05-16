Prescribed Burn Planned Near Emery

Forest Service Press Release

Fire managers on the Manti-La Sal National Forest will initiate prescribed burns on the Ferron/Price Ranger District beginning Monday, May 16 and continuing through the weekend as conditions remain favorable. The prescribed burn is planned for the Pines project area.

The Pines project area, approximately 6,000 acres, is in the southeastern part of the Ferron/Price Ranger District. The planned prescribed burn area is approximately five miles northwest of the town of Emery. Total acreage burned will be weather and conditions dependent.

The USDA Forest Service prioritizes preparations for hazardous fuels reduction treatments to be ready to execute when weather conditions are right. Manti-La Sal fire officials plan to take advantage of favorable burning conditions throughout the spring and into early June, depending on weather and resource availability.

For public and firefighter safety, signs will be posted along roadways where burning is taking place, as well as road guards when necessary. Burning is planned for daytime hours to help limit visibility impacts from smoke to residents. Burning may occur during some weekend periods as well. The public and commuters along Highway 10 can expect to see smoke.

Prescribed fires have short-term impacts to air quality but are always planned in coordination with state air quality regulations. This planning helps avoid smoke levels that would be considered harmful to smoke sensitive populations.

Underburns like those being used on this project help to reduce litter, needle layers and ladder fuels. Prescribed fire treatments may take place over a timespan of several years, with several treatments planned for burning window opportunities.

Prescribed burning is a proactive tool used to reduce hazardous fuels, which decreases the threat of high intensity, high-severity wildfires. It also reduces the risk of insect and disease outbreak, recycles nutrients that increase soil productivity, improves wildlife habitat and supports aspen restoration.

Manti-La Sal officials coordinate all burning activities with internal agency partners, the Moab Fire Dispatch Center and external agency partners to time the project to coincide with favorable weather conditions and smoke dispersion. Local community residents and visitors to the forest can learn more about air quality and smoke by visiting www.airnow.gov.

For more information on the planned prescribed burns, please contact the Ferron/Price Ranger District Office at (435) 636-3580.