Prescribed Burn Planned Near Orangeville

On Monday morning, the Manti-La Sal National Forest announced upcoming burn operations in the Trail Mountain Rx area. This burn will take place 10 miles northwest of Orangeville, east of Joes Valley reservoir, on Tuesday, Oct. 18.

“The Trail Mountain Prescribed Fire will use a combination of aerial and hand ignitions in order to create a mosaic pattern within the mixed conifer stands in order to stimulate aspen regeneration and reduce hazardous fuel loading,” the Manti-La Sal National Forest shared. “Tuesday’s burn will be primarily hand ignition and Wednesday will have aerial ignitions. This burn is being planned in conjunction with the U.S. Forest Service – Fishlake National Forest. Crews will focus on burning approximately 1,500 acres.”

During ignition operations, only fire personnel will be allowed within the burn area. Fire personnel will remain on scene during operations and will monitor the burn for its duration. Local residents should be aware that smoke will be visible.

“Prescribed fires have short-term impacts to air quality but are always planned in coordination with state air quality regulations,” the Forest Service shared. “This planning helps avoid smoke levels that would be considered harmful to smoke sensitive populations.”