Present Your Industry at the Emery Career Fair

The Emery County School District (ECSD), Emery County Business Chamber, Department of Workforce Services and USU Eastern are inviting local businesses to participate in a career fair that will benefit students and the community.

This career fair is slated to take place on Friday, March 24 at Emery High School. Doug Mecham, ECSD CTE Director, stated that they are excited to bring this opportunity to students and look forward to assistance and participation. The career fair is scheduled to begin with a keynote address broadcast to all students.

This will be followed by three 45-minute sessions that are presented by the industry professionals that register. Students are given the opportunity to choose which sessions to attend, determined on which interest them as potential careers, then rotate to the next.

“Our main goal with the career fair is to connect our students with various professions and get them excited about potential career options,” said Mecham. “We ask that you speak with them about expectations in the workplace, skills necessary to successfully do the job, education and training needed, as well as the ‘soft skills’ required.”

Mecham stated that they are also requesting businesses emphasize the importance of taking advantage of high school coursework and developing employability skills through higher educations, internships, technical skills training and more.

It is expected that 600 to 700 students will be in attendance participating. There will be drawings hosted for the students at the conclusion of the fair, as well as a brief concluding speaker. At the conclusion, presenters will be invited to join a catered lunch and discussion from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

By completing the application form, industry professionals will be added to the list and kept informed of the upcoming steps. The questionnaire also has more information on the fair. It is requested that the form be returned by Friday, Feb. 10 to give ample preparation time.

“Thank you for the help you give to our communities and the students of Emery County,” Mecham concluded. “We look forward to hearing from you.”