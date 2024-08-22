Presentations and Thank You for Emery County Commissioners

By Julie Johansen

Slip, Trip, or Fall was the Safety Minute presentation given by Belinda Peacock, Museum of the San Rafael Lead, at the beginning of the Emery County Commission meeting on Tuesday, August 20. She cautioned to always be aware of your surroundings, including items or spills left lying around, keeping three points of contact when climbing or descending stairs, proper footwear and fixing or reporting hazardous conditions.

Safety Visa Gift cards were drawn following Commissioner Keven Jensen’s congratulations on 347 days with no loss of time incidents. Those receiving cards were Cliff McElprang, Branda Lemon, Travis Winn and Dana Jensen.

A report and thank you was given to the commissioners by exhibitors of the Castle Country Classic Livestock Show. They reported that 117 Carbon and Emery children exhibited animals at the 2024 show. They then presented the three Commissioners with hats and t-shirts with the Stock Show logo on them.

Jenna Draper, Assistant Vice President of the Utah Inland Port Authority, then spoke to the commission about partnerships between counties and the Inland Port Authority. She said that they can help with producers for a larger market. She also remind them that who has authority of the land is control of what happens. They can help with funding, then be repaid through taxing later. Draper stressed that they meet whatever the county requests. For each activity, a board is established, with the Port Authority only having one seat. No action was taken as it was only a report and discussion item.

AnnDee Mead of th Emery County Office of Tourism then requested approval of an agreement between Emery County Tourism and the Utah Office of Tourism regarding the Utah Cooperative Marketing Program grant in the amount of $7,500 to be used for event marketing. She also requested approval of an agreement with Deckard Technologies to gather data about short term rentals. Both requests were granted.

An agreement between the Emery County Sheriff’s Office and Utah Communications Authority Public Service Answering Point (PSAP) was approved, making it possible to take advantage of the things they offer.

A mistake on a previous amended contract between the State of Utah office of the Courts and the Emery County Sheriff for bailiff and perimeter security was corrected and approved.