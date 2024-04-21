Preservation Utah Celebrates Successful Preservation Projects and Individuals

Preservation Utah Press Release

(Salt Lake City, UT – April 10, 2024) Preservation Utah, a nonprofit dedicated to preserving our historic built environment and cultural resources, is pleased to announce its annual Community Stewardship Awards at the Memorial House in Memory Grove. Chris Merritt, the Utah State Historic Preservation Officer, will serve as the emcee for the morning.

Date: April 25, 2024

Time: 10:00 am – 12:00 pm

Location: Memorial House in Memory Grove Park

Tickets can be purchased online at www.preservationutah.org.

The Community Stewardship Awards recognizes projects, organizations, agencies, and individuals who exemplify the highest standards within the preservation movement. Recipients represent a model for meeting the challenges of preservation and highlight the varied ways preservation is accomplished in our communities. Award categories include adaptive use projects, rehabilitation and restoration, individuals and organizations, legacy businesses, and lifetime achievement.

This year’s winners include:

Adaptive Reuse

And Justice for All, Kimball Investment Company, and Squires Construction for The James B. Lee Justice Center in the Ballpark neighborhood and Midtown District in Salt Lake City.

Kaffe Mercantile, Roosters Brewing Co., and Beehive Cheese for The Mercantile on a prominent corner of Historic 25th Street in Ogden.

Rehabilitation and Restoration

Ardent Management, Aspen Services Inc, B&H Electric, Techone Construction, and Walkers Custom Carpentry for the Historic Sinclair Service Station located on Center Street in Logan.

Morgan County Historical Society, Morgan Valley Preservation, Morgan City, Morgan County, and Entelen Design for the Morgan Train Depot in Morgan.

Pleasant Grove CLG commission, Pleasant Grove City, Big D Construction, and FFKR Architects for the Pleasant Grove Old Town Hall in Pleasant Grove.

Lisa and George Lanier for the restoration of the Co-Op Store in Scipio.

Emery Town, Mary Ann Wright, and CRSA for the rehabilitation of the Emery LDS Church in Emery.

Individuals

David Amott for his dedication and passion for preserving Utah’s architectural heritage.

The DeVincent family for their efforts in revitalizing Helper, Utah, and preserving its architectural heritage.

Dave Lewis and Kena Jo Mathew for their dedicated efforts in preserving the Provo Community Congregational United Church of Christ.

Legacy Business

The Helper Art Workshops, housed in the Historic Hotel Utah building, for their impact on Helper’s historic district’s cultural and economic revitalization.

The King’s English Bookshop for its significant impact on the history and culture of Salt Lake City.

LucyBeth Rampton Lifetime Achievement

Sally Elliott for her lifelong dedication to historic preservation in Utah, particularly in Park City.

The morning will include a reception at 10 am, brunch, and awards ceremony at 10:30 a.m.

The Salt Lake County Zoo, Arts & Parks Fund and NowPlayingUtah.com have continued to support the Community Stewardship Awards.

For more information or to purchase tickets, contact Preservation Utah at (801) 533-0858 or visit www.preservationutah.org.

About Preservation Utah

Established in 1966, Preservation Utah was the first statewide preservation organization in the western United States. It works to keep the past alive, not only for preservation but also to inspire and provoke a more creative present and sustainable future. We preserve, promote, and protect Utah’s historic built environment and cultural resources through public awareness, advocacy, and active preservation.