President Biden Signs Maloy Bill Allowing Court to Meet in Moab and Monticello

Press Release

Washington, D.C. — Recently, President Joe Biden signed into law Rep. Celeste Maloy’s (UT-02) bill – H.R. 8666 – to authorize additional federal case locations in Moab and Monticello, Utah. Senator John Curtis (R-UT) cosponsored this legislation while serving in the House.

The Central Division of Utah’s existing places of holding court include Ogden, Salt Lake City, Provo, and St. George. Residents of Southern Utah are regularly excused from federal jury duty due to the burdensome travel requirements. H.R. 8666 will amend title 28 of the United States Code to authorize holding court for the Central Division of Utah in Moab and Monticello.

“This is a win for all Utahns. When Utahns reached out about the difficulty in accessing federal courts, my office responded. Utahns east of Lake Powell have faced long travel distances to get to court, to perform jury duty, or testify in criminal proceedings. This bill will remove that burden for law enforcement, victims, and every Utahn,” said Rep. Maloy.

“Law and order is a cornerstone of the Constitution, and ensuring that all Utahns have equal access to justice is essential. This bill addresses the challenges that southeastern Utah residents face, harkening back to the values of our pioneer ancestors who laid the foundation of our great state. Just as they built communities, we must ensure that the justice system serves all Utahns, no matter where they live. With this bill’s passage, we can ensure that rural Utahns have fair opportunities for a speedy trial and can fulfill their civic duties without undue burden,” said Senator Curtis.

The Judicial Conference of the United States wrote in support of HR 8666 here.

Full text of the legislation can be found here.