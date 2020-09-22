President Trump Proclaims National Small Business Week September 20-26

Press Release

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Utah District Office has named its 2020 National Small Business Week (NSBW) Award winners. A National Small Business Award is one of the nation’s highest honors for small business achievement and recognizes the hard work, dedication and community investment that is required of America’s most successful small business owners. These small businesses have been selected from a broad range of categories as well as resource partners who have contributed to the success of small businesses in the state.

National Small Business Week kicks off on Sept. 20 and will run through Thursday, Sept. 26. Traditionally, NSBW takes place during the first week of May; however, this year it had to be rescheduled and held as a virtual event. Please join us in congratulating these small business owners on Thursday, Sept. 24 at 11 a.m. for our virtual event found online at: bit.ly/2ZMr1g5. Keynote speaker Senator Mitt Romney will share his appreciation and congratulations to the award winners.

These winners represent the best of Utah’s approximately 280,000 small businesses and the supporters who help them start, grow and succeed. Utah is a national leader in entrepreneurship and innovation, and we are extremely proud to honor these small business winners.

The 2020 Utah Winners are as follows:

Utah Small Business Person of the Year — Joseph and Jen Watson of K9 Sport Sack in Orem

Region VIII Exporter of the Year – Kaddas Enterprises, LLC in Salt Lake City

Region VIII 8 (a) Graduate of the Year – Mountain West Precast in Brigham City

Utah District Office Award — Pure Enviro Management, LLC in Spanish Fork

Region VIII Women’s Business Center of the Year – Women’s Business Center of Utah

Utah Small Business Development Center — Salt Lake Small Business Development Center

Small businesses contribute 99.3% of all businesses in Utah and create almost 30,000 new jobs per year. The Utah District is #1 in the nation in SBA lending per capita and contributed over $1 billion to Utah’s economy last year.

For more information on SBA’s programs and services, please visit in a www.sba.gov, and remember to follow us on Twitter (@sba_utah @sbarockymtn).