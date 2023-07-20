Price BLM Field Office Hosts Recreation Group Study

Press Release

Tim Casey from Colorado Mesa University led a focus group in Green River on Wednesday. Discussions covered topics like responsible recreation, Bureau of Land Management (BLM) permitting processes and preservation.

Other topics included the variety of recreation available in this area as well as specific areas that are important to those in the study group. Discussions about what the Price BLM office could do to improve this focus group’s experience on public lands also took place.

Members from the Price BLM office were present for the discussion. The conversation was recorded, and participants completed a questionnaire to help ensure this discussion went further than just those who were present for the meeting.

Other focus group meetings will take place July 19 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Swell Conference Room (75 East Main Street in Castle Dale), July 20 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Swell Conference Room (75 East Main Street in Castle Dale), and July 20 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Carbon County Recreation Building (450 South Fairgrounds Way in Price).