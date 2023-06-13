Price Canyon Recreation Area Road Closure Upcoming

Photo Courtesy of the Carbon Corridor

Press Release

The Price Canyon Recreation Area Road, due to ongoing maintenance and improvements, will be closed for the season beginning June 16.

The Price Canyon Recreation Area is a popular spot for hiking, camping, hunting and fishing. The Bureau of Land Management understands the inconvenience this may cause, especially for our dedicated hunters eager to access the area, and is committed to completing these upgrades as efficiently as possible.

The road is expected to reopen in time for the fall hunting season. However, the exact date of reopening will depend on several variables.

The Bureau of Land Management apologizes for any inconvenience the closure may cause. Visitors are encouraged to call the BLM Price Field Office at (435) 636-3600.