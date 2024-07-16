Price City and the Carbon Corridor Host First Ever CITO Event

Carbon Corridor teamed up with Price City to host their first ever Cache In Trash Out (CITO) event. This CITO event took place July 13 at the Price River Walking Trail. CITO is a volunteer event for fellow cachers to join together to help clean up parts of their community.

Geocachers joined together to help pick up trash, pulls weeds, clean up dog waste and replace slats in sections of the fencing.

Carbon County currently has 35 geocaches hidden around Price City, which is part of a geocaching tour in the Carbon Corridor.

Shanny Wilson, Director of Economic Development and Tourism and Tiffany Brabant, Administrative Assistant, were in attendance to welcome and provide snacks and refreshments to volunteers.