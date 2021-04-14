Price City Announces Planned Power Outage

Price City Press Release

A planned power outage in Price will begin at 12 a.m. (midnight) on Friday, April 16. It will last approximately six hours until 6 a.m. on Saturday, April 17. The outage will affect the northeast portion of the city.

The above map indicates the affected area and is approximate. Homes and structures near the borders may or may not experience the outage depending on the direction of the electrical service feed. Crews will work to limit the duration of the outage to a minimum while they replace a critical piece of equipment. Street lights in the affected areas may not be operating during this time. Please use extra caution, drive at reduced speeds and always treat any non-working traffic signal as a four-way stop.

Please make necessary arrangements for home health care, personal and business needs, and travel before the power outages. Residents who rely on oxygen are encouraged to contact their service providers for temporary oxygen provisions. Please limit your time and distance traveling in the affected area during the outages. For more Information, please contact the Price City utilities office at (435) 636-3197 or email power@priceutah.net .

Always report downed electrical wires or damaged underground utilities to 911 and the utility company. Before digging or excavating, have underground utilities located and marked by calling 811 or going to www.bluestakes.org and clicking on the “Submit Ticket” button.