Price City Announces Planned Power Outage

Press Release

There will be a planned power outage in Price City on Saturday, Dec. 5 to allow crews to replace a failing power pole, pole equipment, upgrade the power transformer and install an electrical service. The outage will begin at 8 a.m. and is anticipated to last approximately nine hours, with power being restored no later than 5 p.m.

The affected area is from 400 South to 500 South and from Rose Avenue to 100 East. All affected residents have been notified by phone or hand-delivered written notice.