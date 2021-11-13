Price City Approves 2021 General Election Results

A brief Price City Council meeting was hosted on Wednesday evening, beginning with Councilman Boyd Marsing presenting the safety seconds.

Councilman Marsing stated that though it is still fairly warm during the day, it is getting colder in the evenings. The night before the meeting, it had rained in the canyon and froze, resulting in multiple diesels jackknifing and some major accidents. He cautioned all to be careful and remember that the roads are beginning to freeze. Councilman Marsing put emphasis on those that travel during the early hours, advising extra caution.

Following this, Price City Mayor Mike Kourianos then spoke on the possible authorization for the mayor, city council and city recorder to serve as the board of canvassers to approve the 2021 general election results.

There were a number of positions open for the Price City Council in the general election. Two council positions were ready to be filled for the city, with Amy Knott-Jespersen, Terry Willis, Tanner Richardson and Joe Christman ready to take on the roles. Christman had the most votes, followed by Knott-Jespersen.

Meanwhile, Mayor Kourianos was up for reelection, but ran unopposed. Following brief conversation, the results were accepted by the council, marking the conclusion of the meeting.