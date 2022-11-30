Price City Approves New Fire Truck Purchase

The Price City Council hosted a special meeting on Tuesday afternoon in regard to a time-sensitive consideration and possible approval for the Price City Fire Department.

Price City Fire Chief Fitzgerald Petersen explained that they are in a situation where they have two main engines, or fire trucks, that protect the city. The main one, which is 30 years old, is experiencing issues. Fleet had it sent elsewhere and the consideration is that they were worried the engine, which is no longer being made, will need to be rebuilt. The engine was then delivered to Salt Lake City and the shortest anticipation time would be two months.

A simple rebuild of the engine would cost roughly $24,000. Chief Petersen then said that last week, a vendor from the state of Utah brought down a demo truck. The truck was made available to the city for purchase in an emergency situation.

The uniqueness of the truck, according to the fire chief, is that it is only one year old and has 5,000 miles on it. The vendor wants it off of their books and will not hold the engine indefinitely, hence the urgency for the special meeting to determine interest. With the primary engine down, the secondary pumper that supports it has been brought to the mainline. There is also a truck in support of those two engines that is in preparation for defensive options.

“That’s how we keep citizens safe and that’s how I keep my firefighters safe,” said Chief Petersen.

He then stated that the firefighters’ purpose is mitigation and, if it can be done quickly, the firefighters and citizens are safer. The main engine is key for that, he explained. The secondary pumper that is now being used primarily was made mostly for rescue and does not hold as much water.

Conversation began from there with the council and the firefighters. Councilwoman Amy Knott-Jespersen questioned how long it had been known that the engine had problems and why they found themselves in this last-minute situation. The fire chief explained that it was a predication when he was hired on three years ago that it would need to be replaced only due to age, not signs or symptoms. He stated that they have been in the works of possibly replacing the engine for the entirety of that time.

Chief Petersen has been working through processes for bids, grants and the like. Councilman Rick Davis stressed that he wanted to provide the best protection for the firefighters and the citizens He said that he attempted to speak with the vendor about extending the decision deadline of Dec. 1, but they were firm on the date. He stated he was 100% convinced that the city needs a new fire truck, but wants to give the firefighters what they need.

The engine that is being offered to the fire department costs $595,000. Chief Petersen explained that as a demo truck, this is probably the largest discount they will get. They cannot plan on going a different route and building a cheaper truck as that is going to be a lot more expensive than what is being offered.

It was explained that a fleet request has been submitted for another truck, though that has not been processed yet. Chief Petersen explained that the situation they are in now, with one pumper engine, is very serious.

Currently, there is a four-year process to obtain a brand new truck. The fire chief stated that he is comfortable in saying that it is the only demo truck that he has been able to find. The demo would have to modified and added to, but would be able to fit the needs of the department. However, it would be the most modern pump that Price Fire has had.

Lisa Richens explained that she spoke with a bank and was quoted for a five-year loan and also discussed a possible ten-year option. Normally, they would not finance the engine and would work with a grant situation. However, the fire chief explained that the current FEMA grant that they have applied for, for the past two years, is a long-term solution for the other engines.

The fire chief was joined by others in the fire department, who assured the council that the truck in question is not a step down. Rather, it is going to be more efficient and better than anything that they have ever had. Price City Mayor Mike Kourianos stated that, from a safety standpoint, the council is responsible for the department and the citizens.

When it was brought to the mayor’s attention, due to the holiday, it was an issue that he thought on. He stated that, as a council, they owe it to the department and citizens. He continued, explaining that this decision is part of their job.

“We have an opportunity to change the normal course of action that has been established,” said Mayor Kourianos.

With greater discussion being had, and the fire department and other first responders assuring the council that this is an emergency situation that needs to be handled quickly, Councilman Joe Christman made the motion to approve the contract for the demo truck as outlined from the letter of intent. This was ultimately approved by the council, meaning that the process to secure funding and purchase the demo truck is underway.