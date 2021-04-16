Price City Awards Employee for Acts of Safety

During the Price City Council’s regular meeting on Wednesday, Ted Donaldson’s name was drawn for the Price Plays Safety quarterly prize.

Price City Community Director Nick Tatton explained that throughout the month, Price City employee’s names are gathered when demonstrating acts of safety. Once per quarter, a name is drawn during a city council meeting for a prize.

Donaldson, who works for the Price City Fire Department, was not present during the meeting but will be awarded gift cards to local businesses. “The quarter represents around 437 individually recognized acts of safety,” said Tatton.

Councilman Rick Davis made a comment on the agenda item to acknowledge Tatton’s dedication to this program to improve the city’s safety. “I want to congratulate you and thank the employees of Price City on their efforts in making sure we have a successful safety record,” said Davis.

The goal of the program is to encourage city employees to practice safety in the workplace on a consistent basis. “The program is doing well,” said Nick Tatton. “We are starting to see some results.”