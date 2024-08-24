Press Release

Price City has implemented a new program designed to provide volunteer opportunities to groups and individuals while enhancing the look of the community. The Price City Community Clean-up Program is the result of groups reaching out to Price City to see how they can give back by cleaning up areas in the city that need a little extra TLC.

The Price City Recreation Tourism Committee (CRT) has complied a list of areas that could use volunteer help. Price City will coordinate with the group or volunteers to provide needed city support, hand tools as needed, garbage bags, and safety vests as needed.

A great example of a volunteer project was the recent help with the Dino Mine and Pump Park that was done with Jones and DeMille volunteers and well as kids from the Carbon Composite Mountain bike team. They were able to clean away weeks, do repairs and spread new wood chips on a recent Saturday morning.

Complete information about the program, a list of areas of need and program guidelines can be found on the Price City Website www.pricecityutah.com and on our facebook page.

Interested groups or volunteers can contact Kathy Sherman (CRT committee/Public Works Receptionist) at (435) 637-5010 or Robbie Makin-Parks/Cemetery Supervisor (435) 636-3191 to coordinate a project.