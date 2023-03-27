Price City Considers Annexation Policy

The Price City Council hosted a public hearing last week regarding the consideration and possible approval of a resolution adopting the Price City Annexation Policy Plan.

Nick Tatton began the hearing by explaining that the plan has been in place for nearly 20 years. It has been updated several times, and this is the most recent update.

The policy plan allows the city to accept and analyze for annexation, though Tatton clarified that it does not mean that anything has to be accepted. Presently, there is nothing under consideration for annexation within the city.

Tatton also explained that there was a change in state law a few years ago that allows restriction of considerations, which the policy plan now has a provision to reflect that. There were a number of other changes as well, such as identifying types of services in an area.

David Jelin spoke during the public comment, expressing concern over the process of notifications and suggested that the policy plan needs references for what is required for the annexation process. With this in mind, the annexation policy was approved amending the document to include state code 10-2-403.