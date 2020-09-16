Price City Council Addresses Water, Sewer Improvements

The first agenda item to kick off last week’s Price City Council meeting was the safety seconds presentation. Council member Rick Davis was sure to comment on the upcoming weather changes during his presentation.

“It’s a great time with leaves changing, but the sun is still out and can still damage your skin,” said Davis. He wanted everyone to be aware that you can be sunburned even during cold days.

Also during the meeting, the topic of a water and sewer revenue bond was brought back to the table. The improvement of the water and sewer systems are two things that will be called into action soon.

The budget was reissued as a $1.2 million bond and there shouldn’t be any problems staying in that budget, according to city officials. Lisa Richens, the city’s finance director, and Miles Nelson, public works director, had the floor to educate meeting attendees on the project.

“The cost was more than previously anticipated,” Richens explained. The bid will open again in November and actions will start in spring 2021 after the weather warms up.

“The Issuer [Price City] has obtained a grant commitment from the State of Utah Permanent Community Impact Fund Board in the amount of $400,000 for the Project, none of which will need to be repaid,” the city shared in a public notice regarding the bond.

Nelson wanted everyone in the meeting to be fully aware that the process is proceeding as it should. “We are on track,” he said.

A public hearing will welcome comments from community members in regard to the bond on Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 5:30 p.m. The hearing will take place in the Price City Council Chambers located at 195 East Main Street.

“Copies of the Bond Resolutions are on file in the office of the City Recorder of the Issuer in Price, Utah, where they may be examined during regular business hours, i.e., between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, for at least thirty (30) days from and after the date of publication of this notice,” stated the notice, which was published on Wednesday.