Price City Council Advises Caution in Coming Months

Wednesday marked one of the shortest Price City Council meetings in recent memory. The meeting began at at 5:30 p.m. with Mayor Mike Kourianos calling the meeting to order.

All council members were present except council member Boyd Marsing, who was excused. Council member Layne Miller was present via telephone call. The first item brought to attention was safety seconds, presented by council member Terry Willis.

Willis started with acknowledging the recent weather changes and drop in temperature. “Don’t bring heating possessions that belong outside into your home,” said Willis, She explained that there are chemicals involved in those mechanisms that can be harmful inside the home.

Willis also added her thoughts on COVID-19. She reminded everyone in the community that the virus has not gone away and that there are community members who are still being affected. “Be cautious and courteous; wear your mask.”

The meeting ended shortly after at 5:35 p.m.