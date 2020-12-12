Price City Council Approves Observing School Choice Week in January

National School Choice Week is observed Jan. 24-30. School Choice is credited as the process of allowing every family to choose the educational options that best fit their children of all ages, kindergarten through senior year.

The School Choice website states that, as each child is unique, they all learn differently. Many children are able to succeed at the neighborhood public school while others possibly fit in better at a charter, magnet, online or private school. Information on home learning environments is also available.

At the Price City Council meeting hosted on Wednesday evening, Mayor Mike Kourianos read a proclamation that would declare School Choice Week to be observed in Price City.

Mayor Kourianos stated that all children in the city should have access to the highest quality education possible and the city recognizes the importance that education plays in being a successful adult. He also stated that quality education is critical to the economic vitality of Price City.

Following the reading of the proclamation, the council approved observing School Choice Week each January. More information about the week may be found here.