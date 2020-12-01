Price City Council Discusses Multiple Items Before Holiday Season

Before the Thanksgiving holiday, the Price City Council hosted a meeting on the evening of Nov. 24. Kicking off the meeting, Councilwoman Amy Knott-Jespersen reminded all to stay safe at home and on the roads for the holidays.

Following this, Nick Tatton spoke on two items. These items were the approval of a resolution amending the Price Municipal Corporation job descriptions for both the position of grounds manager and of the public utilities supervisor. Tatton explained that both amendments were simple with housekeeping corrections on the descriptions and terms for some physical requirements. These items were both approved.

Bret Cammans, Price City Customer Service Director, then spoke on the resolution that would authorize the Steel Solar Project transaction schedule under the master firm power supply agreement with Utah associated municipal power systems.

Cammans stated that this is a project that will supplement base load power coming online in 2022, in which there is a contract for transitioning that year. He continued by explaining that it was a project thought to be very useful for Price City as it brings renewable power at a very cost-effective rate. There is a lot of opportunity for the city and the university, he said. This item was also approved.