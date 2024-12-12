Price City Council Hears Concerns Over City Crosswalks, Stops and Turns

Local community member Brittnie Anderson attended the Wednesday evening Price City Council meeting to voice a serious concern.

She brought up the child that was recently hit by a vehicle at the intersection near Mont Harmon Middle School. The child in question was her nephew and she stated that the area has been an issue for quite some time. She does not believe that the issue has been taken care of as it has needed to be.

Anderson said that maybe some bandaids have been put on the problem, but she believes that there needs to be a more permanent solution to the issue surrounding all of the crosswalks around Mont Harmon.

Anderson lives just down the street from Washington Park and said that everyone knows that the hill is fun to jump. They will get people that go all the way up to 50 or 60 miles per hour down that road.

Anderson has witnessed children having to dart across the road due to drivers not stopping for anyone and she herself has almost been hit walking around Washington Park. She took the initiative to play crossing guard for the past couple of weeks and, just from what she has witnessed, the turn from the park to go to Mont Harmon is so wide that it is not a blind corner. Still, drivers cut that corner almost to the sidewalk.

Following the incident with her nephew, Anderson learned that her own son had his foot ran over as he was standing on the sidewalk, conversing with his friends.

Anderson printed out some of the comments from other parents that were voiced on Facebook, as well as some of the possible solutions to rectify the situation. She did not want to just complain, but try and help to find a resolution. Anderson had suggestions such as flag holders for crossing the street, flashing stop signs, student crossing guards and the like.

Anderson became emotional when she said that no one should have to see a child in the state she found her nephew in and something has to be done, as this is a major issue. She stated that no one is blind to the mess, but no one is doing anything to fix it either.

Mayor Mike Kourianos proposed a meeting to be set up between Anderson, the city council, representatives from Carbon County and members of the Carbon School Board to begin to figure out safe solutions.