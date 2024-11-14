Price City Council is Taking Care of Business

The Price City Council hosted a regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 13. One of the first orders of business was the introduction, appointment and swearing in of the new Price City Treasurer, Zack Tonc.

Price City Recorder Jaci Adams swore in Tonc, who gave an oath to fulfill his duties with fidelity. Tonc stated that he was excited to start working with the city and Mayor Mike Kourianos wished him congratulations. Following this, the council was visited by employees of the Southeast Utah Health Department (SEUHD).

Paige Haeck, Health Educator for the SEUHD, led the conversation for the presentation, consideration and possible approval of a donation to the Price City Pickleball Court project.

“SEUHD’s purpose behind our donation to the pickleball courts is to support Price City’s efforts to promote physical activity, family togetherness and a tobacco free environment. All of these align with SEUHD’s mission to achieve and maintain optimal health and wellness for all residents of our community,’ Haeck stated.

The donation of $5,000 was accepted by the council and given to Lisa Richens of the Price City Finance Department.

During the consent agenda consideration, Councilwoman Terry Willis asked for Steve Richardson to speak on a consideration and possible approval of an engineering services agreement between Price City and Stantec for a preliminary air permit analysis.

Richardson, who is a Utilities Infrastructure Technician for the city, stated that in the process of doing some homework, he found that it would be a benefit in having a megawatt generator to operate when the cost of buying off the open market would exceed the generator. The majority of times, according to Richardson, the market cost of power is high and the generator can save a bit of money in that aspect.

He explained that the air approval would be for the location, in which it was discussed to place it by the high school substation. Discussions with an air quality consultant and the company for the generator show that to be the best location so far.

Richardson informed the council that this part of the process is to see if it is even a feasible project and, if it is, they can move forward on it down the road. This was then approved by the council.