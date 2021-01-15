Price City Council Receives 2020 Audit Report

The Price City Council kicked off their 2021 meetings on Wednesday evening with the consideration and possible approval of the appointment of Daniel Hinckley to the Price City Planning and Zoning Commission.

Nick Tatton stated that Hinckley accepted to join the commission in a position that was recently vacated and he urged the council to accept the appointment. Hinckley has previously served on Carbon County’s planning and zoning committee. The council approved the appointment and Hinckley, in attendance, took the oath and was sworn in by the city recorder.

Following this, there was a brief presentation of the fiscal year 2020 audit report by a representative of Larson & Company. He stated that management is required to know and understand the principals. Furthermore, they are responsible to know and understand the Utah code and be in compliance.

With that being said, it was stated that the job of Larson & Company is to take the balance in the statements and break them down into smaller portions and do recalculations. They also give their opinion on compliance and ensure that things are handled correctly. The audit report helps to ensure that the numbers fall in a certain range of expectations.

The representative then reviewed the audit and clarified a few sections, stating that they looked at the internal controls to formulate results. He also stated that there are always estimates in financial statements and the estimates may change, though they are required to make the estimates as accurate as possible.

A compliment was then given to the staff for handling the books in the correct way and keepings things in line. He then touched on the progress assessment in the audit, recommending that the council use the provided questionnaire as a tool. He believes it can be a benefit for the city as an incentive to do better. The council then thanked Larson & Company for the work they have done for the city.