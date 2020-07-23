Price City Farmer’s Market Opening This Weekend

ETV News stock photo.

Despite delays due to COVID-19, the Price Farmer’s Market has plans to open for the first time this summer on Saturday, July 25. The market will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Price Farmer’s Market is located at 100 North 100 East (in the USU Eastern Prehistoric Museum parking lot). Masks will be required for vendors and customers.

Market organizers plan to have the market continue each Saturday as long as it is feasible during the growing season.

For more information on the Price Farmer’s Market, visit their Facebook page.