Price City Gets Spooky for 2nd Annual Main Street Mash

Price City brought all of the Halloween fun to its Main Street on Saturday, Oct. 26 for the second annual Main Street Mash event.

Downtown Price Main Street between Carbon Avenue and Second East was blocked off from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. that day to welcome a myriad of super heroes, clowns, cartoon characters, horror movie staples and more to participate in all that the event had to offer.

This ranged from a large trunk-or-treat that spanned Main Street, a heaping helping of games, a costume contest, live DJ, food trunks, bounce houses and more.

“Wow! Thank you for attending this year’s Price Main Street Mash event,” Meaningful Mindz, one of the main forces behind this year’s mash, shared. “It was so fun seeing all your costumes.”