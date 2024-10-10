Price City Hosts Open House and Public Hearing for ZAP Tax

By Traci Bishop and Brittnie Anderson

Price City held an open house from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at City Hall on the ZAP tax reauthorization. The purpose of the open house was to allow citizens to come and ask questions that they may have had in regards to the ZAP tax.

One of the biggest things that city employees and council members wanted the public to know is that the ZAP tax is not a new tax. The ZAP tax has been in place for years, and has helped alleviate some of the financial burden of many of the recreational projects that have taken place over the years.

The ZAP tax is a small 0.10% that is charged in addition to the sales tax that is charged. The revenue from this tax can only be used on parks, cultural and recreational facilities or programs needed in the community.

Residents were welcomed to come to the open house to share their ideas as to what they believe are the recreational needs of the community.

Following the open house, the Price City Council hosted a public hearing that took place that same evening at 6 p.m. This hearing was hosted to receive input on the continuation of the ZAP tax that will be on the ballot as proposition #1 in conjunction with the general election.

One citizen was in attendance at the public hearing and stated that he was a resident of south Price. This citizen believed that the tax may be a mistake due to the fact that funding needed will still be short and needed from somewhere. This citizen did not believe that people would be ready to “fork it over” it one big lump.

While the council did agree with some of the statements that were made by the citizen, they explained that as a ZAP tax, the state of Utah dictates what can be changed. The only thing that really effects what can be changed is the amount of money that people spend taxes on.

Councilwoman Terry Willis explained that one of the reasons for a ZAP tax is that it spreads the responsibility out to not just Price residents, but anyone that is coming through from California, New York, Salt Lake City, etc. They are all helping the parks.

Councilman Joe Christman acknowledged the validity of the comments that were made by the resident, saying that the taxes should be evened out. However, the state bases taxes on population. With this discussion concluding, the council closed the public hearing.