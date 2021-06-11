Price City Imposes Prohibition of All Fireworks

Price City Press Release

Due to the ongoing extreme fire hazard in the area, the Price City Council will be imposing a restriction/prohibition for the discharge of all fireworks within the boundaries of Price City.

The restriction will become effective immediately upon passage of an ordinance by the Price City Council on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 and remain in effect until 12:01 a.m. on November 1, 2021 unless rescinded by the city council prior to that time and date. All area citizens are asked to assist with compliance with the restriction. Violations of the restriction are subject to criminal penalties.

The discharge of both ground-based and aerial fireworks will be prohibited within all geographic areas of Price City.

Residents are encouraged to place unused fireworks in a safe storage location until such time as they may be used. Unwanted fireworks may be provided to the Price City Fire Department for safe disposal. Questions regarding the restriction or drop-off of unused fireworks for disposal may be directed to Price City at (435) 637-5010.