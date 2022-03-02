Price City Issues Clean Up Reminder

ETV News stock photo

Price City Press Release

As the snow begins to melt and we approach spring and summer again‭, ‬Price City would like to remind all owners and occupants of residential and commercial property within the city that the Price City property maintenance code requires that properties be kept free of weeds‭, ‬rubbish‭, ‬debris‭ and junk. In addition, no parking of vehicles or trailers in non-parking areas is allowed‭,‬‭ ‬such as on the front yard‭.‬

Everyone is asked to review their property and actively remove weeds‭, ‬junk‭, ‬rubbish‭, ‬parking violations or other conditions that may place their property or structure in violation of the ordinance. Violators are subject to notices and possible civil or criminal‭ (‬Class C Misdemeanor‭) ‬citations‭.‬

It is also encouraged to extend help to friends‭, ‬family and neighbors that may need assistance with the maintenance of their property‭.‬