Price City Issues Property Maintenance Reminder

As spring and summer weather approaches, Price City wished to give a reminder to all residential and commercial property owners in regard to the property maintenance code within the city.

“The Price City Property Maintenance Code requires that properties be kept free of weeds, rubbish, debris, junk and no parking of vehicles or trailers in non-parking areas is allowed – such as on the front yard,” the city shared.

This ordinance applies to both the condition of the property and the condition and state of repair of structures on the property. Most violations that result in issuance of notices or tickets are due to the accumulation of garbage and debris, parking of vehicles and trailers in non-parking locations and issues with weeds.

“Help your neighbors, friends, family and those in need with their property if they may have a violation condition present,” the city urged.