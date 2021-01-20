The Price City Library Board has an opening for a volunteer member representing the Library for a three (3) year term.

Board members should be interested in maintaining library services, establishing policies for its operation; and in general, implementing the mission of the library and its service to the community. A copy of the current library board policy that includes board duties can be obtained at the Price City Library. Must be at least 16 years of age.

Letter of interest must be submitted to Price City Human Resource Department, attention Dana Young, P.O. Box 893, or 185 East Main Street, Price, Utah 84501 by 2:00pm, Wednesday, February 10, 2021.

Upon receipt of letters of interest, the Price City Library Board will select from those persons interested and appoint the member.

Published in the ETV Newspaper on January 20, January 27 and February 3, 2021.