The Price City Library Board has two openings for a volunteer member representing the library for a three (3) year term.

Board members should be interested in maintaining library services, establishing policies for its operation; and in general, implementing the mission of the library and its service to the community. A copy of the current library board policy that includes board duties can be obtained at the Price City Library. Must be at least 16 years of age.

Letter of interest must be submitted to Price City Human Resource Department, attention Dana Young, P.O. Box 893, or 185 East Main Street, Price, Utah 84501.

Upon receipt of letters of interest, the Price City Library Board will select from those persons interested and appoint the members. Open Until Filled

Published in the ETV Newspaper June 16, June 23 and June 30, 2021.