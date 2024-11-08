Price City Library Celebrates Quality Library Award

On Thursday evening, the Price City Library welcomed the community to join them in celebrating their Quality Library Award achievement.

Heidi Fendrick with Utah State Libraries presented the award to Tina Rowley, Price City Library Coordinator. Fendrick stated that it was an honor to stand before the crowd today representing the Utah State Libraries as they celebrated and recognized Price’s extraordinary rural library.

Fendrick expressed the fact that the achievement speaks not only to the excellence of the library, but the dedication and spirit of the community that it serves.

Libraries are the heart of the community, Fendrick explained, and provides opportunities for education, personal development and connection. In a world that is constantly changing, libraries remain steadfast, she shared.

Fendrick continued by stating that the true strength of the library of those that make it thrive and the staff members inspire curiosity while providing a space for stories to come alive.

Price City and Utah as a whole are fortunate to have this invaluable institution and the incredible individuals that bring it to life. Fendrick gave congratulations to the library and the community that it serves.

“Thank you for showing us that the power of a library extends far beyond its walls and that it is woven into the very fabric of your town,” Fendrick concluded.

Rowley explained that the Price City Library first opened in 1957. Before that, there was the Carnegie Library that stood in the same spot. Rowley said that this is the first time that the library has received this award and the whole staff has worked really hard for the achievement.