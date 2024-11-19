Price City Lights Up Downtown in Annual Christmas Regalia Ceremony

On November 15, Price City held their annual Christmas Tree Regalia lighting ceremony at the community Peace Gardens. Through the frigid cold, community members gathered around to be a part of the festivities.

Many were dressed top to bottom in in reds and greens and flashing lights, which only added to the already existing Christmas spirit. Mayor Mike Kourianos thanked the community for coming out and being a part of lighting ceremony.

Brianna Gray and Henry Cubel got everyone in the Christmas spirit as they tossed jingle bells into the crowd and played a few Christmas songs, followed by performances by Encore Dance Studio and Dance Technica. Easton Wells brought the night to an end with a reading of Twas’ the Night Before Christmas.

Mayor Kourianos accompanied by Santa himself led the crowd in a countdown to the official lighting of the Christmas lights.

Price’s Main street is beautifully decorated with trees that have been donated by local businesses. A silent auction is held for each tree, with the person bidding the highest amount being the lucky new owner.