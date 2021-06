The following individuals have filed a Declaration of Candidacy with the Price City Recorder:

Mayor – Four Year Term

KOURIANOS, MICHAEL

Two Councilmember Positions – Four Year Term

KNOTT-JESPERSEN, AMY

WILLIS, TERRY

RICHARDSON, TANNER D.

CHRISTMAN, JOE

/s/ Sherrie Gordon, CMC

Price City Recorder

Published in the ETV Newspaper June 9 and June 16, 2021.