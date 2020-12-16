Price City Named the 2020 Season of Giving Award Winner

Insurify, an online car insurance quotes comparison platform, recently announced the cities in each state that won the 2020 Season of Giving Award. This award is chosen as the company refers to their database of over 2.7 million car insurance applications, gathering information on how many drivers report their occupation as one that gives back.

These positions include caregivers, counselors, firefighters, hospice volunteers, nurse practitioners, paramedics, physicians, medical doctors, teachers, therapists and social workers.

The insurance company stated that while most of everyone’s time spent in the community has shifted into the virtual sphere in 2020, both the selfless dedication and spirit of the individuals has not faltered.

It was also stated that the Season of Giving Award recognizes the teachers that go the extra mile to make virtual classes fun as well as the nurses, doctors and other healthcare professionals that save lives in today’s environment. To identify the winners of the award, Insurify’s analysts worked to compare the total number of drivers in each city to those in the aforementioned positions.

Cities such as Anchorage, Alaska, Carson City, Nevada and New Hyde Park, New York were also chosen for this honor. For the state of Utah, Carbon County’s own city of Price was named the 2020 Season of Giving Award winner, proving that the community continues to fight and give back.